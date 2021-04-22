Requests for content alteration and takedown
Imagine a world in which every single human being can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.
The Wikimedia projects make up one of the world's largest repositories of human knowledge. With that much information, someone is bound to get upset by some of the content from time to time. While the vast majority of content disputes are resolved by users themselves, in some extreme cases the Wikimedia Foundation may receive a legal demand to override our users.
The Wikimedia projects are yours, not ours. People just like you from around the world write, upload, edit, and curate all of the content. Therefore, we believe users should decide what belongs on Wikimedia projects whenever legally possible.
Below, you will find more information about the number of requests we receive, where they come from, and how they could impact free knowledge. You can also learn more about how we fight for freedom of speech through our user assistance programs in the FAQ.
This report covers requests we received between January and June, 2020. For historical data, please see our past reports.
Alteration and takedown requests from governments
|20
|Other
|360
Government requests breakdown
|Armenia
|Politicians, Candidates, and Political Parties
|1
|Australia
|State Agency
|1
|Brazil
|Politicians, Candidates, and Political Parties
|1
|Germany
|Armed Forces
|1
|Ghana
|Politicians, Candidates, and Political Parties
|1
|India
|City Police
Government Agency
Politicians, Candidates, and Political Parties
State Police
|1
1
1
1
|Nigeria
|Government Agency
Politicians, Candidates, and Political Parties
|1
2
|Pakistan
|Government Agency
|3
|Poland
|Politicians, Candidates, and Political Parties
|1
|Russia
|Government Agency
|1
|Turkey
|Government Agency
|2
|United States
|Politicians, Candidates, and Political Parties
|1
Requests for content alteration and takedown by project
Right to Erasure
Account related requests
Many of the requests we receive ask for changes to project content, or request that we provide data about our users. However, some requests pertain to user accounts.
Account deletion
When we receive a request to delete a user’s account, we provide the user information on the community-driven vanishing process. Prior to July 2019, account deletion requests were reported in the “Right to Erasure” section. We are now reporting these requests separately in order to give users additional clarity on the types of requests we receive.
Unblock Requests
On occasion, a user who has been blocked by the community may contact the Foundation to request that we take action to reverse the block. The Foundation supports the community’s ability to issue blocks in order to protect users and the projects, and appeals to us when a user has been blocked for disruptive behavior will not result in reinstatement.
