Annual Reports – Contact Us

Contact Us

Wikimedia Foundation, 1 Montgomery St., Suite 1600, San Francisco, CA 94104 U.S.A.

415.839.6885

benefactors@wikimedia.org

annual.wikimedia.org

Wikipedia and all Wikimedia names and logos are registered trademarks of Wikimedia Foundation Inc. Text licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International. Images are freely licensed with attribution.