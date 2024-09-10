The Power of the Commons
Digital Public Goods for a more secure, inclusive, and resilient world
Join us at the United Nations Headquarters, Conference Room 2 (CR2), New York City, on Saturday, Sep 21, 2024 ┃11:15 AM – 12:30 PM EDT
This event will also be livestreamed. The link to watch is forthcoming.
Ahead of the 2024 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), world, industry, and civil society leaders will convene at the United Nations for the Summit of the Future. There, they will vote on the Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact: guiding documents that offer an important opportunity to shape our digital world. Two Action Days will precede the Summit of the Future, offering an opportunity for multi-stakeholder discussions on the future of global digital governance.
Event overview
We invite you to join us for “The Power of the Commons: Digital Public Goods for a More Secure, Inclusive, and Resilient World” — a side event during the Summit of the Future Action Days at the United Nations.
Hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that operates Wikipedia, this event explores the transformative potential of Digital Public Goods (DPGs) such as Wikipedia and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs) in fostering sustainable development worldwide.
Special event speakers include Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales and UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill.
For press inquiries please reach out at press@wikimedia.org.
Event highlights
This event will delve into the critical role DPGs and DPIs play in:
- Enabling civil society and communities globally to have a voice in how technology is developed and governed;
- Bridging digital divides to ensure equitable access to information and resources;
- Advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by harnessing the power of open and inclusive digital systems.
Event discussions will explore:
- How online communities are impacted by different digital governance models;
- What is needed for DPGs and DPIs to succeed, focusing on community involvement, literacy, funding, and governance;
- Success stories from around the world in tackling pressing governance challenges;
- Pathways toward a digitally inclusive future for all.
Speakers
- Amandeep Singh Gill, United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology, Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology
- Eileen Donahoe, Special Envoy and Coordinator of Digital Freedom in the US Department of State’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP)
- H.E. Mr. Krzysztof Szczerski, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations in New York
- H.E. Alicia Buenrostro Massieu, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Mexican United States to the United Nations in New York
- Marianne Díaz Hernández, #WhyID Campaigner at Access Now; Venezuelan lawyer and digital rights activist
- Prof. Dr. Urs Gasser, Professor for Public Policy, Governance and Innovative Technology, Dean of School of Social Sciences and Technology at Technical University of Munich
- Rebecca MacKinnon, Vice President of Global Advocacy, The Wikimedia Foundation
- Ivan Sigal, Executive Director, Global Voices
- Fabro Steibel, Executive Director of the Institute for Technology & Society (ITS) Rio de Janeiro
- Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia Founder and Trustee, The Wikimedia Foundation
- Costanza Sciubba Caniglia, Anti-Disinformation Strategy Lead, The Wikimedia Foundation (Moderator)
- Nicole Manger, Global/UN AI Governance & Digital Cooperation Lead in the German Federal Foreign Office (Moderator)
Event access
Anyone with a valid UN Grounds Pass for the UN Headquarters in New York — including members of official government delegations, UN entities, intergovernmental organizations, media, affiliates and retirees — are able to attend the event and access UN Headquarters premises on September 20–21 without additional registration.
Event registration for non-UN Grounds Pass Holders closed on 6 September.
Partners
UN Member States
United Nations
Civil society
Academia
TUM Think Tank / Munich School of Politics and Public Policy at the Technical University of Munich
Global Network of Internet and Society Research Centers (NoC)
