Ten ways to close the gender gap on Wikipedia and beyond

Women’s History Month in March serves as a designated time to commemorate women and highlight their contributions to society. As we showcase the many women who have shaped our world, however, their struggles to be recognized and seen for their many achievements also become clear.

This is especially true in the information landscape, the universe of resources we turn to when we’re looking for knowledge. For as long as written history, women — especially Black, Indigenous, and women of color — have been left out of the record, out of historical narratives, and traditional sources of knowledge — an issue that many institutions and publications today are trying to address.

“For as long as written history, women — especially Black, Indigenous, and women of color — have been left out of the record.”

Sadly, we see this reflected when it comes to the representation and participation of women — cis, transgender, and non-binary — on Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. Wikipedia is powered by humans, so it is vulnerable to human biases. Currently, only 18% of the content in all Wikimedia projects, including biographies on Wikipedia, are of women. Further, only 15% of Wikimedia contributors are women.

But there is good news. In recent years, a growing number of passionate people and ongoing gender equity initiatives have been working to close the gender gap on Wikipedia and beyond.

The Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that operates Wikipedia and its companion free knowledge projects, strives to create an inclusive, equitable living record of history, stories, and contexts. Project Rewrite was launched in 2021 with this exact mission in mind: calling attention to the gender bias across the information landscape, highlighting efforts underway to close these gaps, and inviting everyone to get involved — not just in March, but all year long.

“But there is good news. A growing number of passionate people and ongoing gender equity initiatives have been working to close the gender gap on Wikipedia and beyond.”

Every action counts. There are several efforts underway to join and support — from campaigns to add missing articles about women to Wikipedia, to training events for new volunteers, and more.

Are you ready to join us?

It’s easy to start with the following Project Rewrite Checklist, sharing ten ways to help close the gender gap on Wikipedia and beyond. Let us know your progress with #ProjectRewrite on social media.

The Project Rewrite Checklist

You can help to close the gender gap on Wikipedia and beyond! Looking for a place to start? Explore the Project Rewrite Checklist for ten ways to get involved. Every action counts.

Visit the Project Rewrite page to learn more.

Barbara Kandek is a Communications Associate at the Wikimedia Foundation.