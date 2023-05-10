We share a commitment to free knowledge and work together with our community.
The Wikimedia Foundation is the nonprofit that hosts Wikipedia and our other free knowledge projects. We want to make it easier for everyone to share what they know. To do this, we keep Wikipedia and Wikimedia sites fast, reliable, and available to all. We protect the values and policies that allow free knowledge to thrive. We build new features and tools to make it easy to read, edit, and share from the Wikimedia sites. Above all, we support the communities of volunteers around the world who edit, improve, and add knowledge across Wikimedia projects.
More than 700 staff and contractors support Wikimedia projects, communities, donors, and readers.
We are taking on a huge challenge: free knowledge for all. View open positions and learn about working for the Foundation.
The Wikimedia Foundation leadership team oversees departments, internal teams, and staff.
The Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees oversees our work. The Board is the Foundation’s ultimate corporate authority.
We publish detailed financial reports that include audited financial statements and budgets.
To empower and engage people around the world to collect and develop educational content under a free license or in the public domain, and to disseminate it effectively and globally.
Wikimedia Foundation launches Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards on World Press Freedom Day
The Wikimedia Foundation is launching the inaugural Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards. Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, this year’s awards celebrate the contributions of journalists in Africa who prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion in their reporting.
Wikipedia’s new sound logo: Winner of The Sound of All Human Knowledge contest announced
The Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that operates Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects, announced the winner of its global Sound of All Human Knowledge contest, ending the search for a sound logo for Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects.
View what we plan to accomplish this year and next. Each annual plan begins on 1 July and concludes on 30 June of the following year.
Annual fundraising reports offer a transparent view of our fundraising operations, successes, and future plans.
Grants support impact-driven individuals, groups, and organizations whose efforts support our free knowledge mission.
Wikimedia movement affiliates support work focused on a specific theme, topic, or subject within or across countries and regions.
Years of annual reports cover the activities and impact of the Foundation.
See all official policies of the Wikimedia Foundation, including those for our wiki-related projects, Board, and staff.
Twice a year, the Wikimedia Foundation reports on requests received to alter or remove content from Wikimedia projects, and to provide nonpublic information about users.
