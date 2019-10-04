Wikimedia Foundation, Inc is committed to ensuring digital accessibility for people with disabilities. We are continually improving the user experience for everyone, and applying the relevant accessibility standards.

This Accessibility Statement covers the Wikimedia Foundation website wikimediafoundation.org.

Conformance status

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) defines requirements for designers and developers to improve accessibility for people with disabilities. It defines three levels of conformance: Level A, Level AA, and Level AAA. Wikimedia Foundation website is partially conformant with WCAG 2.1 level AA. Partially conformant means that some parts of the content do not fully conform to the accessibility standards.

Feedback

We welcome your feedback on the accessibility of Wikimedia Foundation website. Please let us know if you encounter accessibility barriers on Wikimedia Foundation website: