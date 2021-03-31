Our 2021 CEO and Executive Director search

Founder, Jimmy Wales. Offered people the opportunity to gather, create knowledge, and give it away for free. Photo by Victor Grigas/Wikimedia Foundation, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Wikimediaʼs next chief executive officer and executive director (CEO/E.D.) champions the mission, charts the course and ensures the ongoing success of Wikipedia globally through Wikimedia. The CEO/E.D. will enter as the organization builds on its strengths in its 20th anniversary year, and delivers its global work, at scale.

The internal and external complexity has grown dramatically for Wikimedia and our next leader needs to have the proven ability to step into an ambitious growth-oriented tech/product environment, and lead a strong executive leadership team, making sure we have the right operating models internally for the next decade and beyond, to be able to effectively support the growth and aspirations of global Wikipedia communities.

By inspiring thousands of stakeholders globally (internal colleagues, community members, donors, Trustees, external stakeholders), the CEO/E.D. embodies, promotes and defends Wikipediaʼs values in all interactions and marshals the talent and financial resources necessary to successfully achieve Wikimediaʼs mission.

The leader navigates between identifying future trends and empowering talented staff driving critical work in advancement, communications, finance and administration, legal and policy, operations, product, talent and culture, and technology. Wikimedia, and the CEO/E.D., also operate under an expectation of significant transparency and public scrutiny, and within an increasingly complex and high risk environment around tech and policy regulation.

Externally, there are frequent efforts that threaten volunteers and are hostile toward Wikipediaʼs mission. In parallel, changes in tech, data and multimedia continue to accelerate in response to how users consume information differently. Wikipedia is the only nonprofit top-50 global website, and while currently well-resourced, has just a fraction of the investment capacity of other tech platforms.

Internally, as the organization scales, and regularly onboards new colleagues and pushes others to evolve rapidly, it is also becoming more geographically dispersed. The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the move to a virtual workforce, placing a premium on culture-building and connection.