Amazon to help advance free knowledge for all with new $1 million gift to the Wikimedia Endowment

We are pleased to announce a new $1 million gift to the Wikimedia Endowment from Amazon to support greater access to information for everyone. This is Amazon’s second gift to the Wikimedia Endowment, a permanent fund dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia free knowledge projects.

When Wikipedia was created in 2001, we made a commitment to grow the quantity and quality of knowledge available worldwide, evolve to meet new demands, and secure our place as a worldwide forum for free knowledge. Many companies use our open content to make their work better and drive their financial goals. We encourage consistent, commensurate support from these organizations to help sustain WIkipedia for the long term.

“We are grateful to Amazon for its continued collaboration and support in ensuring access to information and free and open knowledge, for today and tomorrow’s generations,” said Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia.

Since the launch of the Endowment in January 2016, the campaign has raised over $42 million from generous individuals, foundations, and corporations. Amazon’s support provides additional momentum to the Wikimedia Endowment campaign and to our belief that free knowledge must be safeguarded and available to anyone, anywhere. Through its enduring support, Amazon is helping us come closer to ensuring that Wikipedia and free knowledge remain available without restriction for generations to come.

“This gift signals Amazon’s commitment to ensuring Wikipedia will continue to thrive for years to come,” said Lisa Seitz Gruwell, Wikimedia’s Chief Advancement Officer. “We’re thrilled to see Amazon continue to invest in the long-term vision where every single human being can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.”

To learn more about how you can support the Wikimedia Endowment, please visit www.wikimediaendowment.org or email endowment@wikimedia.org.

Kaitlin Thaney, Endowment Director

Wikimedia Foundation

