Amazon to help advance free knowledge for all with new $1 million gift to the Wikimedia Endowment

The Amazon Spheres in Seattle, Washington.

We are pleased to announce a new $1 million gift to the Wikimedia Endowment from Amazon to support greater access to information for everyone. This is Amazon’s second gift to the Wikimedia Endowment, a permanent fund dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia free knowledge projects.

When Wikipedia was created in 2001, we made a commitment to grow the quantity and quality of knowledge available worldwide, evolve to meet new demands, and secure our place as a worldwide forum for free knowledge. Many companies use our open content to make their work better and drive their financial goals. We encourage consistent, commensurate support from these organizations to help sustain WIkipedia for the long term.

“We are grateful to Amazon for its continued collaboration and support in ensuring access to information and free and open knowledge, for today and tomorrow’s generations,” said Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia.

Since the launch of the Endowment in January 2016, the campaign has raised over $42 million from generous individuals, foundations, and corporations. Amazon’s support provides additional momentum to the Wikimedia Endowment campaign and to our belief that free knowledge must be safeguarded and available to anyone, anywhere. Through its enduring support, Amazon is helping us come closer to ensuring that Wikipedia and free knowledge remain available without restriction for generations to come.

“This gift signals Amazon’s commitment to ensuring Wikipedia will continue to thrive for years to come,” said Lisa Seitz Gruwell, Wikimedia’s Chief Advancement Officer. “We’re thrilled to see Amazon continue to invest in the long-term vision where every single human being can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.”

To learn more about how you can support the Wikimedia Endowment, please visit www.wikimediaendowment.org or email endowment@wikimedia.org.

Kaitlin Thaney, Endowment Director
Wikimedia Foundation

Wikimedia Foundation announces $2.5 million in support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies for security of Wikipedia and organization’s other free knowledge projects

Advancement Communications Foundation

The Wikimedia Foundation is excited to announce $2.5 million in support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies that will help to ensure the security of Wikipedia, as well as the organization’s other sites and global community of volunteers. At a time of increased cybersecurity threats, this philanthropic investment from the organization of craigslist founder Craig Newmark will….

By
Read more

Peter Baldwin, Lisbet Rausing give an additional $3.5 million to the Wikimedia Endowment

Endowment

Three years ago, we created the Wikimedia Endowment as a permanent, independent fund dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia free knowledge projects. In other words, it will help sustain Wikipedia for decades to come. But the Endowment is not a simple undertaking. It relies on the generosity of donors….

By
Read more

Google and Wikimedia Foundation partner to increase knowledge equity online

Communications Endowment Foundation

From our beginning, Wikipedia has aspired to create a world where knowledge is free, accessible and useful to everyone, in every language, in every country, and across any device. Although the volunteers who make Wikipedia possible have made great strides towards achieving this vision, we’re still a long way from getting there. They say Rome….

By
Read more

