Wikimedia Foundation
Wikimedia Foundation

News

Your weekly photo from the world’s free media repository: 6 September

By

Wikipedia tells us that “the Umeda Sky Building is the nineteenth-tallest building in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, and one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. It consists of two 40-story towers that connect at their two uppermost stories, with bridges and an escalator crossing the wide atrium-like space in the center.”

This photo comes to us from Wikimedia Commons, the freely licensed media repository whose holdings are extensively used on Wikimedia’s many projects, including Wikipedia. You can use the photo for just about any purpose as long as you credit the author (Martin Falbisoner), copyright license (CC BY-SA 4.0), and link to the original URL.

Ed Erhart, Senior Editorial Associate, Communications
Wikimedia Foundation

This post is the ninth installment of a weekly series, and you can sign up for our MailChimp mailing list to be notified when the next edition is published.

Read More

Related — ذو صلة

Read further in the pursuit of knowledge

Your weekly photo from the world’s free media repository: 30 August

Wikimedia Commons

The ruins of Salamis, the ancient Greek city-state on the east coast of Cyprus, have been the subject of archaeological excavations since the late nineteenth century. Here, the columns of the city’s public baths or gymnasium stand in repose. This photo comes to us from Wikimedia Commons, the freely licensed media repository whose holdings are….

By
Read more

Your weekly photo from the world’s free media repository: 23 August

Wikimedia Commons

Jack Delano was an American photographer best known for his work with the US government’s photography program within the Farm Security Administration. The image above was captured in December 1942, in the midst of the Second World War, and it shows Chicago and Northwestern Railroad steam locomotives at rest in a Chicago roundhouse before their….

By
Read more

Help us unlock the world’s knowledge.

As a nonprofit, Wikipedia and our related free knowledge projects are powered primarily through donations.

Donate now

Connect — Conecta

Stay up-to-date on our work.

Get email updates

Subscribe to news about ongoing projects and initiatives.

Contact a human

Questions about the Wikimedia Foundation or our projects? Get in touch with our team.

Contact

Follow

Photo credits

Umeda Sky Building, Osaka, November 2016 -02

Martin Falbisoner

CC BY-SA 4.0

Columns in Turkish baths, Salamis, Northern Cyprus

Michal Klajban

CC BY-SA 4.0

Chicago_Union_Station_1943

Jack Delano/US Farm Security Administration via Library of Congress

Public domain

Locomotives-Roundhouse2

Jack Delano/US Farm Security Administration via Library of Congress, digitally restored by Durova

Public domain

Art+Feminism Wikipedia edit-a-thon

Jens Mohr

CC BY-SA 3.0