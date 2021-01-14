Wikimedia Foundation
Wikimedia campaigns

Make a difference. Join a Wikimedia campaign today!

 

Every year, dozens of volunteer- and partner-led campaigns take place around the world to strengthen Wikipedia and other free knowledge projects.

 

Whether it is by adding missing references, uploading photographs, or creating new biographies on overlooked women, you can impact the information people around the world use on a daily basis.

 

At almost any time of the year, a campaign or contest is happening that you can get involved with. Explore the campaigns below, or contact your local affiliate if you are looking for more opportunities.

 

You could be part of organizing a campaign too. Learn more in our organizer portal.

Take photos, illustrate Wikipedia

Do you like to take photos? Help visually document the world on Wikipedia and beyond! Check out annual photography contests below, or join a monthly photo challenge on Wikimedia Commons.

Make small changes with a big impact

It might only take you a few minutes, but adding a citation or a photo to Wikipedia can have an impact that lasts for decades.

  • #1Lib1Ref

    Join librarians and knowledge allies to add a citation and improve Wikipedia’s reliability.

    Runs annually in January and May

  • Wikipedia Pages, Wanting Photos

    Help connect millions of photos with millions of Wikipedia pages that need them. Let’s make Wikipedia more visually exciting!

    Runs annually July - August

Close cultural content gaps

Wikipedia is missing many kinds of information. Join one of these international efforts to identify topics and write about them internationally.

Improve representation, address biases

Wikipedia is powered by humans, so it is vulnerable to human biases. It is also a reflection of structural and historical inequalities in opportunity and representation experienced by many groups around the world. Join other volunteers who are working to ensure Wikipedia represents the full, rich diversity of all humanity.

  • Art+Feminism

    Help cover gender, feminism, and the arts on Wikipedia, and join a local or virtual editing event.

    Runs annually in March and year-round

  • WikiGap

    Join the Swedish Foreign Ministry in writing local biographies about women all over the world.

    Runs annually in March and year-round

  • Visible Wiki Women

    Did you know that women are less likely to have pictures on Wikipedia? Help fix that.

    Runs annually March - June

  • AfroCrowd

    Seeks to increase awareness of the Wikimedia and free knowledge culture and software movements among potential editors of African descent

    Runs year-round

  • Black Lunch Table

    Documenting black artists around the world through Wikipedia and other channels.

    Runs year-round

  • Whose Knowledge?

    A global campaign to center the knowledge of marginalized communities (the majority of the world) on the internet

    Runs year-round

  • Wiki Women in Red

    Help close Wikipedia’s gender gap by writing women’s biographies.

    You can join this effort on English Wikipedia, and sister projects on other languages, including French and Italian.

