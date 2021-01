Celebrate #Wikipedia20 with digital swag

Download and share the fun materials below to celebrate Wikipedia’s 20th birthday.

Graphics

Gifs

Stickers

Stickers are dynamic graphic elements that can be added to both image and video stories on social networks including Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Snapchat – and directly through the GIPHY app and website. Stickers can be used after you’ve taken or uploaded your photo or video in story mode by tapping on the sticker icon, which may appear slightly different depending on the social network:

Once you tap on this icon, you’ll see a list of stickers. Search wikipedia20 to find our collection of birthday stickers. Once you’ve selected a sticker, you can layer it on top of your story, dragging it where you want it and pinching it to resize it.

Filters

Click this image to use our augmented reality filter on Snapchat!

Video call backgrounds