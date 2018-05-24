Donate now

Knowledge is human. Knowledge is her.

Meet some of the humans ensuring more reliable content about women exists on Wikipedia.

The nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation provides the essential infrastructure for free knowledge. We host Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, created, edited, and verified by volunteers around the world, as well as many other vital community projects. All of which is made possible thanks to donations from individuals like you. We welcome anyone who shares our vision to join us in collecting and sharing knowledge that fully represents human diversity.

Protect and sustain Wikipedia

Donate Now

Donations are secure

1

Wikimedia projects belong to everyone

You made it. It is yours to use. For free. That means you can use it, adapt it, or share what you find on Wikimedia sites. Just do not write your own bio, or copy/paste it into your homework.

2

We respect your data and privacy

We do not sell your email address or any of your personal information to third parties. More information about our privacy practices are available at the Wikimedia Foundation privacy policy, donor privacy policy, and data retention guidelines.

3

People like you keep Wikipedia accurate

Readers verify the facts. Articles are collaboratively created and edited by a community of volunteers using reliable sources, so no single person or company owns a Wikipedia article. The Wikimedia Foundation does not write or edit, but you and everyone you know can help.

4

Not all wikis are Wikimedia

The word “wiki” refers to a website built using collaborative editing software. Projects with no past or existing affiliation with Wikipedia or the Wikimedia Foundation, such as Wikileaks and wikiHow, also use the term. Although these sites also use “wiki” in their name, they have nothing to do with Wikimedia.

280,000+

editors contribute to Wikimedia projects every month

100+ million

media files on Wikimedia Commons and counting

1.5 billion

unique devices access Wikimedia projects every month

Research

We conduct our own research and partner with researchers worldwide to address change in society and technology.

More about research

Technology

From site reliability to machine learning, our open-source technology makes Wikipedia faster, more reliable, and more accessible worldwide.

More about technology

Advocacy

We fight to protect everyone’s right to access free and open knowledge.

More about advocacy

Collaborative projects are the core of the Wikimedia movement

Our volunteers build tools, share photos, write articles, and are working to connect all the knowledge that exists.

See all projects
Wikipedia puzzle globe

Wikipedia

Free encyclopedia written in over 300 languages by volunteers around the world.

Visit Wikipedia
Wikimedia Commons logo

Wikimedia Commons

The world’s largest free-to-use-library of illustrations, photos, drawings, videos and music.

Visit Wikimedia Commons

See what we have been up to

Wikipedia Recognized as a Digital Public Good

Advocacy Wikimedia Foundation

The UN-endorsed Digital Public Goods Alliance has added Wikipedia to its registry, affirming the important role its volunteer editors play in making the internet better for everyone.

By
Read more

“Straight out of a mystery”: The winners of Wiki Loves Earth 2024

Community Photo Contest

The 12th annual edition of the globe-trotting photo contest has announced this year’s winners.

By
Read more

Wikimedians are heroes of free knowledge

Vitor Mazuco
Vitor Mazuco
Editor since 2009, Wikimedia community
Sesame Street Spaghetti Space Chase
Christine Meyer
Editor since 2007, Wikimedia community
May Mohamed Hisham Hashem
May Hachem
Editor since 2013, Wikimedia community

Throughout history, knowledge has been controlled by a powerful few. Wikipedia needs knowledge from all languages and cultures. The internet has become the default for accessing information—women, people of color, and the global south remain underrepresented. We invite you to help correct history.

Join the movement

Help us unlock the world’s knowledge.

As a nonprofit, Wikipedia and our related free knowledge projects are powered primarily through donations.

Donate now

Contact us

Questions about the Wikimedia Foundation or our projects? Get in touch with our team.
Contact
Instagram
Bluesky
LinkedIn

Photo credits

Digital Public Goods Alliance

MIT license (Expat)

Wiki-Loves-Earth-2024-gif

Photos 1 and 2 by MicheleIlluzzi and Rotadefterim (respectively)

Vitor Mazuco

Matthew (WMF)

Sesame Street Spaghetti Space Chase

Sesame Street Spaghetti Space Chase

Walter Lim from Singapore

May Mohamed Hisham Hashem

Ruby Mizrahi

Wikimedia Foundation

Wikimedia Conference 2017

Jason Krüger/Wikimedia Deutschland e.V.

Man in front of computer servers

Victor Grigas

Protesters gather on 48th Street in Manhattan to speak against the SOPA and PIPA bills

Zachary McCune

Wikipedia puzzle globe

Nohat; Paullusmagnus; Wikimedia

Wikimedia Commons logo

Reidab; User:Grunt; 3247

Wikipedia edit-a-thon Art+Feminism at the Royal Armoury in Stockholm

Jens Mohr