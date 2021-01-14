Leadership giving opportunities
Each year, millions of Wikipedia readers choose to support our work with a donation. A small group of these donors give at a very high level and we are so grateful for their gifts. Planned legacy gifts, donations to the Wikimedia Endowment, corporate support and event sponsorships are opportunities to have a significant impact on the health of our movement.
For more information about leadership giving, please contact benefactors@wikimedia.org
Ensure a future for free knowledge
Wikipedia is a shining example of how many minds working together can create something truly remarkable. We don’t want to imagine a world without it, and the Wikimedia Endowment will ensure we won’t have to. It will provide critical support to ensure Wikipedia stays online, freely accessible, and ad-free, for generations to come.
“Wikipedia’s ease of access to so much instilled in me a curiosity that will stay with me my whole life.
I love Wikipedia, and I want my son to have the same near infinite index of free and independent information at his fingertips when he grows up.”
— Wikimedia Foundation Donor
Leave a legacy gift
We are humbled by the generosity and commitment of those remarkable donors who remember Wikipedia in their estate planning. Legacy gifts will ensure that Wikipedia can provide free knowledge to the world for generations to come.
“Any gift that I or you give, no matter the size, will ensure that your grandchildren and generations to come will have this free gift of knowledge from all over the world on any subject imaginable at the touch of a button. There is no greater lasting legacy I can leave to the future than knowledge of the present and the past.”
— Wikimedia Foundation Donor
Celebrate with us
Wikipedia doesn’t belong to any one of us. It belongs to all of us: volunteers, readers, and donors. This year, consider a leadership gift in support of all the ingenuity and joy that’s gone into making Wikipedia possible.
”In a world where credibility of info is at stake, I’m glad to be a participant in a people driven enterprise like this which is a shining example of true democratisation of knowledge and information.”
— Wikimedia Foundation Donor
Thank you
Gracias. Merci. 谢谢你 . شكراً
In every language, we wish to say “thank you.” This year, we received donations from millions of supporters. Those donations make our work possible. Thank you for sustaining Wikimedia and benefiting readers around the world.
